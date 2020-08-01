Lynchburg City Schools’ Kindergarten Kickstart

Subject: Lynchburg City Schools Kicks Off “Kindergarten Kickstart” Events
Lynchburg City Schools is already preparing families for the 2023-24 school year with a series of Kindergarten Kickstart events being held throughout the city. These community events will give parents and guardians of rising kindergarteners the opportunity to hear from LCS school principals, teachers, and parents. Parents will even be able to register their student(s) for next school year at the events! Child care and transportation will also be available.
Families can learn more and RSVP for the Kindergarten Kickstart events at www.lcsedu.net/kickstart.
Kindergarten Kickstart Events
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
St. John’s Episcopal Church
205 Elmwood Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503
6:00 p.m.
Monday, November 14, 2022
Peakland United Methodist Church
4434 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503
6:00 p.m.
Monday, November 28, 2022
Ramp Church International
701 Thomas Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Virginia University of Lynchburg – Humbles Hall
2058 Garfield Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501
6:00 p.m.