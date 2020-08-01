Lynchburg City Schools’ Kindergarten Kickstart

Subject: Lynchburg City Schools Kicks Off “Kindergarten Kickstart” Events

Lynchburg City Schools is already preparing families for the 2023-24 school year with a series of Kindergarten Kickstart events being held throughout the city. These community events will give parents and guardians of rising kindergarteners the opportunity to hear from LCS school principals, teachers, and parents. Parents will even be able to register their student(s) for next school year at the events! Child care and transportation will also be available.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the Kindergarten Kickstart events at www.lcsedu.net/kickstart.

Kindergarten Kickstart Events

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

St. John’s Episcopal Church

205 Elmwood Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503

6:00 p.m.

Monday, November 14, 2022

Peakland United Methodist Church

4434 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503

6:00 p.m.

Monday, November 28, 2022

Ramp Church International

701 Thomas Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Virginia University of Lynchburg – Humbles Hall

2058 Garfield Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501

6:00 p.m.