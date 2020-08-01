Lynchburg City Schools offers Summer Food Service for children

Lynchburg City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children on a first come, first served basis at numerous elementary schools, neighborhood centers, and other locations throughout the city. Lynchburg Schools wrap up the school year this Friday.

Here are the locations:

Bedford Hills Elementary School – 4330 Morningside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503

JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Biggers Park – 501 Fifth Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Boys & Girls Club – 101 Madison Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

JUNE 12 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm Snack: 3:00pm – 4:00pm

College Hill Center – 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Daniels Hill Center – 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Diamond Hill Center – 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Fairview Center – 3621 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 7 – July 14 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Heart to Heart Ministry – 2211 Haden Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 7:30am – 8:30am Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Heritage High School – 3101 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

JUNE 20 – JULY 21 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 9:00am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Hutcherson Early Learning Center – 2401 High Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 13 – JUNE 23 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:45am – 9:00am Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm

Jefferson Park Center – 405 York Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Linkhorne Middle School – 2525 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503

JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Lynchburg Public Library – 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 12 – AUGUST 4 Monday/Wednesday/Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Miller Home of Lynchburg – 2134 Westerly Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:45am – 9:00am Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm

Miller Park Pool – 2100 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501

MAY 29 – AUGUST 4 Sunday – Saturday, Lunch: 1:00pm – 3:00pm Snack: 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Perrymont Elementary School – 409 Perrymont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502

JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Riverside Park – 2238 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Robert S. Payne Elementary School – 1201 Floyd Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Sandusky Elementary School – 5828 Apache Lane, Lynchburg, VA 24502

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Sheffield Elementary School – 115 Kenwood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502

JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Yoder Center – 109 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.