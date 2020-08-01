Lynchburg City Schools offers Summer Food Service for children

Lynchburg City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children on a first come, first served basis at numerous elementary schools, neighborhood centers, and other locations throughout the city. Lynchburg Schools wrap up the school year this Friday.
Here are the locations:
- Bedford Hills Elementary School – 4330 Morningside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503
JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Biggers Park – 501 Fifth Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Boys & Girls Club – 101 Madison Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
JUNE 12 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm Snack: 3:00pm – 4:00pm
- College Hill Center – 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Daniels Hill Center – 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Diamond Hill Center – 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Fairview Center – 3621 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 7 – July 14 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Heart to Heart Ministry – 2211 Haden Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 7:30am – 8:30am Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm
- Heritage High School – 3101 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
JUNE 20 – JULY 21 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 9:00am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Hutcherson Early Learning Center – 2401 High Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 13 – JUNE 23 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:45am – 9:00am Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm
- Jefferson Park Center – 405 York Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Linkhorne Middle School – 2525 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503
JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Lynchburg Public Library – 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 12 – AUGUST 4 Monday/Wednesday/Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm
- Miller Home of Lynchburg – 2134 Westerly Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:45am – 9:00am Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm
- Miller Park Pool – 2100 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
MAY 29 – AUGUST 4 Sunday – Saturday, Lunch: 1:00pm – 3:00pm Snack: 4:00pm – 5:00pm
- Perrymont Elementary School – 409 Perrymont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502
JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Riverside Park – 2238 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503
JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Robert S. Payne Elementary School – 1201 Floyd Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Sandusky Elementary School – 5828 Apache Lane, Lynchburg, VA 24502
JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Sheffield Elementary School – 115 Kenwood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
JUNE 13 – JULY 14 Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
- Yoder Center – 109 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4 Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
- mail:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
- fax:
(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
- email:
program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.