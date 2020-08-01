Lynchburg City Schools offers Summer Food Service for children

Lynchburg City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.  Free meals will be provided to all children on a first come, first served basis at numerous elementary schools, neighborhood centers, and other locations throughout the city.  Lynchburg Schools wrap up the school year this Friday. 

Here are the locations:

JUNE 13 – JULY 14     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm 

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 12 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm     Snack: 3:00pm – 4:00pm

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm      Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm      Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm      Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

JUNE 7 – July 14     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm      Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 7:30am – 8:30am     Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm

JUNE 20 – JULY 21     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 9:00am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 13 – JUNE 23     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:45am – 9:00am      Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm      Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm 

JUNE 13 – JULY 14     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 12 – AUGUST 4     Monday/Wednesday/Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:45am – 9:00am      Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm

MAY 29 – AUGUST 4     Sunday – Saturday, Lunch: 1:00pm – 3:00pm     Snack: 4:00pm – 5:00pm

JUNE 13 – JULY 14     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 13 – JULY 14     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm 

JUNE 5 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 13 – JULY 14     Tuesday – Friday, Breakfast: 8:30am – 8:45am      Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

JUNE 7 – AUGUST 4     Monday – Friday, Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm      Snack: 2:00pm – 4:00pm

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

  1. mail:
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
    1400 Independence Avenue, SW
    Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
  2. fax:
    (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
  3. email:
    program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.