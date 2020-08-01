Lynchburg City Schools officials react to statewide budget mistake

State lawmakers are scrambling to address an error in school funding. Virginia schools could have 200-million fewer dollars than they expected because the education department miscalculated how eliminating the state’s portion of the gas tax would affect school funding. Officials with Lynchburg City Schools told WLNI they’re still looking at their numbers, but they say their initial figures show Lynchburg schools would have 800,000 less in this year’s budget and 2-million dollars less in next year’s budget. Governor Youngkin wants lawmakers to use a portion of the state surplus to cover the gap.