Lynchburg City Schools reacts to TikTok bathroom challenge

Lynchburg City Schools are reacting to the TikTok “Bathroom Challenge” with a plea to parents. The challenge encourages students to make videos of themselves destroying or stealing school property and posting the videos on social media, and school officials say it’s affected some Lynchburg schools. They’re asking parents to talk to their children about behavior expectations for school. They’re also reminding parents and students that students who destroy or deface school property will face disciplinary action and possible felony charges.