Lynchburg concerned about forest plan’s effects on Pedlar Reservoir

The City of Lynchburg is concerned about the effects a new US Forest Service plan could have on the Pedlar (peddler) Reservoir, which supplies Lynchburg’s drinking water. The Forest Service plans to harvest hundreds of acres of trees and burn more than 44-hundred acres to help the health of the George Washington National Forest. Tim Mitchell, head of Lynchburg Water Resources is concerned that could lead to harmful runoff into the reservoir.

The reservoir provides drinking water to more than 100,000 people in Lynchburg and surrounding counties.