Lynchburg Council rejects 12 more condos in Cornerstone

Lynchburg City Council last night denied a request to allow more condos in the Cornerstone subdivision. Crosswhite Holdings wanted to build 12 condominium units on Greenview Drive, which would exceed the maximum number of 600 units that were approved for the Cornerstone Traditional Neighborhood Development. Several neighbors from the nearby Windsor Hills neighborhood expressed concern about increased traffic in the area. Council’s vote against the project was unanimous, with most members saying while they support development in the area they feared it would seet a bad precedent to to break from the original plan for the neighborhood.