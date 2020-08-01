Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office asks for help in solving curbside fires

Someone’s been setting fires in Lynchburg – and the Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its investigation. The Fire Marshal says the fires have been set among household items that have been set out curbside for brush and bulk pickup. It’s been happening primarily in the middle Rivermont Avenue area and the Pierce and Buchanan Streets area. Fire officials say the fires have been minor but they’re concerned they could burn out of of control and cause property damage or injury. Anyone with information should call the Fire Marshal’s office – or in the case of an active fire – call 9-1-1.