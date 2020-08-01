Lynchburg firefighter honored with state award

A Lynchburg firefighter has received a state award for her initiatives that address the physical and mental health of the members of the Fire Department. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored at a weekend convention in Norfolk that’s one of the largest EMS training events in the country. Programs she oversees include the Firefighter Occupational Risk Management Athletic Training (FORMAT) Program and development of the department’s Peer Counselor and Chaplain programs. Captain Collins has been with the Lynchburg Fire Department since 2001.

Here is more information from the Lynchburg Fire Department: A Lynchburg firefighter has received a state award for her initiatives that address both the physical and mental health of the members of the Fire Department. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored at a weekend convention in Norfolk that’s one of the largest EMS training events in the country. Programs she oversees include the Firefighter Occupational Risk Management Athletic Training (FORMAT) Program and development of the department’s Peer Counselor and Chaplain programs. Captain Collins has been with the Lynchburg Fire Department since 2001.