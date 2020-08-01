Lynchburg firefighter slightly injured in structure fire

A Lynchburg firefighter was slightly injured yesterday in a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road yesterday. Authorities said workers were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire and they were unable to extinguish it. It took firefighters about an hour to put out the fire, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a burned hand. Damage to the building was minimal.

Here are more details from the Lynchburg Fire Department:

For Immediate Release: Fire Damages Industrial Building – Firefighter Injured

Around 12:35 p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 1 Millrace Drive in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road. The building is home to Masterbrand Cabinets. Workers were performing maintenance on the building when they say insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire and they were unable to extinguish it. More than two dozen personnel responded and had the fire under control in about an hour. Firefighters had to cut into the metal sides of the building in order to get water and foam onto the burning insulation.

Damages to the building were minimal. One firefighter suffered an injury to their hand and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where they are expected to be treated and released.