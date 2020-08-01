Lynchburg Firefighters Hope to Raise Record Amount in Annual “Fill the Boot” Campaign through Oct. 23rd

Starting this past weekend and running through October 23rd, the Lynchburg Fire Department will be raising funds for its annual “Fill the Boot” campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.  Firefighters will be collecting at the following locations:

This year’s goal is $60,000, all of which will go towards helping people living with neuromuscular disease to achieve their potential. The Fill the Boot campaign began in 1954 as a partnership between the International Association of Firefighters and the MDA, and has raised millions of dollars nationwide to fund life-changing research and family services for those living with Muscular Dystrophy. Let’s support families in our community so we can all grow stronger and live longer together!

https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=11469