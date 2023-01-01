Lynchburg firefighters rescue dog from fire

Lynchburg firefighters were called out to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Nelson Street just before 5 this morning, after residents had called to say there was a fire in their living room. Everyone was able to evacuate safely and a neighbor helped to knock down most of the fire with an extinguisher before crews arrived. Firefighters did help rescue the family’s dog, which was given oxygen with the help of a specialized animal air mask. It’s believed that an overloaded electrical circuit may have caused the fire. The Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating.