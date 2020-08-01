Lynchburg GOP Chairwoman calls on Republican council members to unite

Lynchburg’s Republican Committee plans to hold a prayer after its meeting Thursday night for the five Republicans on council. They hold a majority for the first time in 20 years but have had heated, often personal arguments about tax relief. Last week, Mayor Stephanie Reed repeated an insulting remark that Councilman Jeff Helgeson made an while the mics were still on, and Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi condemned Helgeson. Lynchburg GOP Chairwoman Veronica Bratton told the Morningline:

Faraldi issued a statement saying, quote, “I will refrain from responding to unsubstantiated and unproductive comments clearly made from a biased source.” Bratton says it’s time for both sides to put aside their disagreements for the good of the city. The meeting and prayer are Thursday night.

Here is Veronica Bratton’s entire statement:

The year 2022 is the year we believed, We believed we could do what seemed to be the impossible and end the one party rule the City of Lynchburg had been governed by for more than 20 years. Each week I sent emails and let you know we needed an army of volunteers to make it happen. Hundreds of you showed up. You gave your time, talents, money and energy to poll watching, passing out sample ballots, staffing the victory center, putting up signs, door knocking, phone banking and praying. If it needed to be done you did it. I am extremely proud of what WE accomplished. We did what we set out to do and we elected 3 Republicans to join our 2 incumbents on City Council. We now have a SUPER MAJORITY of FIVE REPUBLICANS!! WOW!!!

When the 5 Republican Super Majority has worked like it should we have seen things like a 2A Sanctuary passed and a letter to the School Board asking for a change to the “opt out” policy to an “opt in”.

Unfortunately, the victories we have accomplished have been overshadowed by the tension we see present between those same 5 Republicans. I hear from you, our members and base, on a daily basis about your concern.

As the Leader of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee I want to say I am sorry. I am sorry for all of the negativity we see and hear from our City Council. I want you to know your efforts were not in vain. They are 5 human beings who bring their own backgrounds and perspectives to the job we have asked them to do. There are many facets to the issues we are seeing. In my opinion, the only side is the side that serves the people and the cause we worked to win. I believe we all agree that the people are best served when Republican values are in place.

I believe our work is not done and I am asking you to come together to support ALL FIVE of them as a party. Regardless of what wrongs you may believe have been committed. I am asking you to put it all aside and pray for them. I believe from the bottom of my heart the Lord place them here for such a time as this. I believe HE has a plan for our City that will not happen until we unify as a party and they unify as a caucus. Many have reached out and would like to have corporate prayer for our City Council. We will have an opportunity Thursday.

This Thursday evening, 2/23/22, we will be meeting at All Nations Church on Oakley Ave again. This is not a called business meeting.

The format will be:

6-6:30pm Social Time with Refreshments provided by Dan and Joan Pense 6:30pm the meeting will promptly begin We will have our panel to discuss Schools and how we can make a difference.

8:00pm the meeting will end on time and we will have a time of prayer. Anyone who does not want to participate is free to leave at this time or go into the foyer to talk.

Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you for your heart for our City, State, and Nation.

I am looking forward to our March business meeting when our State Elected Officials will be back and can give us updates!