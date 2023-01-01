Lynchburg GOP spat continues with separate meetings; vote rescinds censure of Vice Mayor

Two meetings were held last night by different groups who both say they are the Lynchburg Republican City Committee. In one meeting, the group voted 39-0 to reverse the recent censure of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi. They say their specially called meeting was legitimate and in accordance with the GOP by-laws, but Republican City Committee chairwoman Veronica Bratton claims it was not authorized.

Bratton led another meeting last night featuring Congressman Bob Good and Shawne Hunter with the Lynchburg Peacemakers. Onlookers say the issue between the two factions of the City Republicans may be resolved at a district or state level.