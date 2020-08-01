Lynchburg GOP wants citizens to weigh in on tax relief options

Here is the news release from the Lynchburg GOP:

During these very difficult economic times as we continue to see price increases on necessities such as groceries, there may be an opportunity to revisit immediate tax relief at the February 14, 2023 City Council meeting. If you would like to see the Republican Majority add this to the February 14th agenda this is your opportunity to let City Council know your wishes with regard to this important issue.



The following proposals have been made:



Option A: Immediate tax relief beginning with the November 2022 real estate payment through May 2023 real estate payment. (I.e, give tax relief on ALL FOUR fiscal year 2023 tax payments)



Option B: Immediate tax relief beginning with the March 2023 real estate payment through May 2023 real estate payment. (I.e, give tax relief on ONLY TWO REMAINING fiscal year 2023 tax payments)



Regardless of which option is chosen, City Council will also have the opportunity to further reduce the tax rate in response to real estate assessments conducted by the city in July. Lowering the real estate tax rate in July when the new city budget begins is an expectation separate from the immediate tax relief options outlined above.

Remember this: City Council is elected by and works for you, not the other way around. Your input is vital to ensure that City Council follows the will of the taxpayers and provides immediate AND future tax relief, relief that is LONG OVERDUE.

