Lynchburg Hires New Deputy City Manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a nationwide search, Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda has hired Greg Patrick to the position of Deputy City Manager. Patrick currently serves as Director of Budget and Strategic Planning for the City of Norfolk and will begin his duties with Lynchburg on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Patrick graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s degree in Resource Management and has a Master’s degree in Accounting from Strayer University. In addition to his current position, he also served as Budget Team Leader and Management Analyst III with the City of Norfolk.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to come work in a city with such momentum,” said Patrick. “Lynchburg has done so much right, and I am looking forward to being a part of this successful and effective team as we move into the future of the Hill City.”

During his time with Norfolk, Patrick helped guide the city to its first ever AAA credit rating, developed a formula to guide local K-12 operating funding and a capital funding model for school construction, and created “Civic Lab,” which supports data-informed and innovative management in city operations and increased transparency in the community.

Benda said Patrick’s wealth of knowledge and experience made him the best fit for what the City needs in a deputy city manager. “Greg is innovative, creative, and dedicated,” said Benda.

Patrick is filling the position left vacant upon the resignation of former Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka.