Lynchburg holding electronics recycling event on April 8

April 5, 2021

Contact:

Gaynelle Hart

Public Works Department

(434) 455-4406

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE AND ELECTRONIC RECYCLING



On Saturday, April 10, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., the City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center, 2525 Concord Turnpike. This is a free service for City of Lynchburg residents only.



Residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

Please wear a mask.

Residents must present a valid photo ID.

Place small items in non-returnable containers and place in the rear most compartment of your vehicle.

Remain in your vehicle and a Convenience Center employee or contractor will remove the item(s) from your vehicle.

For more information and a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/hhw or call the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY (2489).

