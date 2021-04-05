Lynchburg holding electronics recycling event on April 8

April 5, 2021
Contact:
Gaynelle Hart
Public Works Department
(434) 455-4406
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE AND ELECTRONIC RECYCLING
On Saturday, April 10, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., the City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center, 2525 Concord Turnpike. This is a free service for City of Lynchburg residents only.
Residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Please wear a mask.
- Residents must present a valid photo ID.
- Place small items in non-returnable containers and place in the rear most compartment of your vehicle.
- Remain in your vehicle and a Convenience Center employee or contractor will remove the item(s) from your vehicle.
For more information and a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/hhw or call the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY (2489).
