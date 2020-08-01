Lynchburg holding vaccination pod on Monday for essential workers

The City of Lynchburg is partnering with Lynchburg City Schools to conduct a vaccination pod at the Regional Vaccination Center located at Candlers Station,3700 Candlers Mt. Road (in the space formerly occupied by T.J. Maxx) on Monday, February 15. The vaccinations will be administered to public safety, school and other essential employees identified in Phase1B.



“This will be our first opportunity to use this new facility as a vaccination site,” said Interim City Manager, Reid Wodicka. “When the vaccine supply becomes more readily available, operations like this will ensure we worked out all of the logistics that are needed for the site and that we will be ready to open this site to the public. We appreciate our community’s continued patience as we await sufficient vaccine to open our site.”

According to the Virginia Health Department, over 32,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the Central Virginia Health District.

(NOTE: A vaccination pod was scheduled for today, Friday, February 12; however, it has been postponed due to the inclement weather.)