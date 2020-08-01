Lynchburg honors MLK Jr. legacy with online ceremony

Remembering Martin Luther King’s Legacy: The MLK Lynchburg Community Council held the a virtual ceremony today. Facilitator Gloria Witt explained the theme, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

A multi-generational panel of area residents reflected on the theme, which came from an open letter King wrote in 1963 while jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, for leading a campaign against racial segregation and economic injustice in that city.

The event was livestreamed from the Academy Center of the Arts.