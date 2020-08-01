Lynchburg hosts Virginia Senior Games

About 1,500 athletes, all age 50 and older, are competing this weekend at the Virginia Senior Games in Lynchburg. The long-running event is back in business after a pause for the pandemic in 2020. A-A-R-P Virginia’s Associate State Director Brian Jacks believes the participants will come away with more than just a trophy.

Jacks says it’s not unusual for participants to form lifelong friendships.

The games include 20 events ranging from archery and golf to swimming, running, and cycling. Events are free for spectators, and there will be live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 3 Roads Brewing.

The games are scheduled through this Saturday at more than a dozen venues around the Lynchburg, including Peaksview Park. A full schedule is online at ‘VaSeniorGames.org.