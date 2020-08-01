Lynchburg Humane Society asks for return of stolen puppy

Here is the Facebook post from the Lynchburg Humane Society:

Lynchburg we need your help! We had something occur today that has never happened before at LHS. It appears a puppy was stolen from our building this afternoon. If anyone has any information or think they may have seen this puppy, please call 434.448.0088, ext 111, leave a voicemail and we will get back to you ASAP. You can also email laura@lynchburghumane.org. We just want this puppy back, safe in our care. So if you have information or have this puppy – please let us know – no questions asked. This male puppy is 2 months old and weighs around 4.5 pounds. Thank you for any help that can be offered in finding this puppy!