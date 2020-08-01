Lynchburg Humane Society holding event in memory of young community member



Lynchburg Humane Society will host a special event titled Calaeb’s Canines on

Saturday July 3rd, 2021 during open hours of 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Calaeb was a young member of our

community who was the definition of a “dog person” with a deep passion for animal rescue and care.

His life was tragically cut short but his monumental impact and legacy remain steadfast. Calaeb’s 15th

birthday is July 4th so to honor his memory the first 15 dog adoptions (excluding VIPs) on Saturday

have been sponsored. This event has been met with an outpouring of support from sponsors as well

including Biscuitville, who is providing a special heart shaped version of their popular dog biscuits.

Penzey’s spices is providing support as well as special “choose love” bandanas for the dogs, and

numerous others will participate. Calaeb’s younger brother will be fundraising and donating all

proceeds back to the shelter as his birthday gift to his brother.

Said Michelle Thomas, director of development “We are so very grateful that Calaeb’s family chose to

honor his life in such a meaningful way by sponsoring so many pet adoptions. Here at the Lynchburg

Humane Society we rely on community donations to help fund our operations and these gifts will help

so many pets. We hope many will come to the center on July 3rd to celebrate this amazing young man

and his love of animals.”

Community members looking to get involved are encouraged to share or RSVP via the Facebook event

page.

