Lynchburg Humane Society hosts adoption event to make room for beagles

The Lynchburg Humane Society is holding an adoption special this weekend to make room for rescued beagles that will be arriving soon from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County.

Federal officials accused Envigo of animal welfare violations and ordered it to put 4000 of its dogs up for adoption. The Lynchburg Humane Society currently has more than 400 cats and kittens and more than 90 dogs. They want to make sure they have room for the beagles and other animals coming in from area shelters. Friday through Sunday, all adoptions are $20.

Here is the entire news release from the Lynchburg Humane Society:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact: Claire LeFew, Lynchburg Humane Society, (434) 509-8968

Lynchburg Humane Society announces $20 Adoption Special in Anticipation of Envigo Beagles

LHS will hold an adoption special in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society June 22 through 24th

Lynchburg, VA (July 19, 2022) –The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is encouraging the community to

come out this Friday through Sunday for the Bring Home Happiness Adoption Special to help save more

Envigo Beagles as well as at-risk pets from other area shelters. All adoption fees, (excluding VIPs, which

are marked in blue in pet listings on their website), are reduced to just $20 starting Friday.

Claire LeFew, Development and Communications Manager, said, “Every single adoption this weekend

during the special will not only save that pet but it will make a space for us to save more Envigo Beagles

or transfer another at-risk pet from shelters in our area that are overwhelmed like Amherst, Appomattox,

Campbell, and Bedford. We are also still in kitten season so there are many many lives to be saved.”

The Lynchburg Humane Society is currently housing over 400 cats and kittens and 90 dogs in their Center

for Pets with another 393 pets in foster homes. The Bring Home Happiness Adoption Special is in

partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. This national adoption event brings together animal

welfare organizations, like Lynchburg Humane Society, across the country to help save more lives by

connecting adoptable pets with their future families.

Interested adopters can stay updated on adoptable pets by visiting www.lynchburghumane.org/adopt

and visiting the Center for Pets at 1211 Old Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg, VA. Questions about

adoptable pets can be directed to our Adoptions Team at the Center or by email at

adoption@lynchburghumane.org.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that owns and operates the

Edythe Elizabeth Stauffer Center for Pets in Lynchburg, and the South Central Spay and Neuter Clinic in

Evington. A no-kill facility, the Lynchburg Humane Society annually saves over 3,000 dogs and cats. Its

mission is to help pets in need through sheltering, adoption, education, spay/neuter and community

outreach.