Lynchburg Humane Society receives another batch of beagles

The Lynchburg Humane Society has brought a second group of 20 beagles to its Center for Pets in Lynchburg. They’re part of a group of 4000 beagles who were at the Envigo mass-breeding facility in Cumberland County, which closed over animal welfare violations. The first 20 beagles to the Humane Society were already adopted. If you’re interested in adopting one of the new beagles, visit www.lynchburghumane.org/adoption or stop by the Center for Pets during regular hours.

Here is the entire news release from the Lynchburg Humane Society: (August 24, 2022)— Lynchburg Humane Society has brought a second group of 20 beagles to its Center

for Pets in Lynchburg, VA as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility

riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the

removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which

bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The transfer plan comes as a result of a

lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at

the facility.

The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement

of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement. The

transfer will take place in stages over the next 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via

Lynchburg Humane Society and other shelters and rescues.

Those interested in adopting a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society can fill out an adoption

questionnaire at www.lynchburghumane.org/adoption or stop by the Center for Pets during open hours

to speak with the adoptions team.

“The Lynchburg Humane Society is grateful for the outpouring of support we received for the 21 beagles

we rescued from the Envigo facility earlier this month. Because of the community’s generosity, we are

able to rescue 20 more beagles and help them find happiness. These precious dogs will likely need more

medical care and other needs than the first group. If you would like to help the beagles and all of the

pets we care for with their journey to find happiness, please consider fostering, adopting, volunteering,

or donating to their care, ” said Jill Mollohan, Executive Director.

The Humane Society of the United States is maintaining a list of partners accepting animals into their

adoption program, you can view the list here. For more information about the beagles Lynchburg

Humane Society is finding homes for, visit www.lynchburghumane.org/adopt or email

adoption@lynchburghumane.org