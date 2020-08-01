Lynchburg Humane Society receives Rachel Ray “Save Them All” Grant

It’s Rachel Ray to the rescue for some local pets. The Lynchburg Humane Society has received a Rachel Ray “Save Them All” grant to transfer at-risk pets in Campbell County to Lynchburg, which is a no-kill shelter. Officials say the goal is to transfer in 200 more cats and dogs than they did last year from Campbell County, care for them, and adopt them out.

Here’s more from the Lynchburg Humane Society:

[Lynchburg, VA] — Lynchburg Humane Society is pleased to have received a Rachael Ray Save Them All grant

from Best Friends Animal Society for its Transfer to Happiness program to help save the lives of more adoptable

pets living in Campbell County.

“This grant allows us to transfer more at-risk pets from Campbell County improving the number of lives saved

in that area,” said Claire LeFew, Development and Communications Manager at LHS. “Our goal will be to

transfer in 200 more cats and dogs than we did last year from Campbell County and care for them and adopt

them out from our Center to loving homes. We appreciate the support of Best Friends Animal Society in

making this possible.”

The Lynchburg Humane Society is an active partner in Best Friends Network which offers help and support to

shelters, rescue groups, and other animal welfare organizations working to save lives in their communities.

“When you choose to adopt your next pet you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,”

said Claire LeFew. .

The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants is a grant program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The

Rachael Ray Foundation™, that provides grants to shelters for euthanasia reduction initiatives. The Rachael

Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael’s pet

food, Nutrish®.

#

The Lynchburg Humane Society is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that owns and operates the Edythe

Elizabeth Stauffer Center for Pets in Lynchburg, and the South Central Spay and Neuter Clinic in Evington. A

no-kill facility, the Lynchburg Humane Society annually saves over 3,000 dogs and cats. Its mission is to help

pets in need through sheltering, adoption, education, spay/neuter and community outreach.