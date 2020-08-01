Lynchburg Humane Society to receive $50,000 grant from Petco Love



The Lynchburg Humane Society is set to receive a $50,000 grant investment

from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Petco, 3901 Old Forest Rd Bldg B,

Lynchburg, VA 24501 at 2:00 p.m. in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Central Virginia.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make

communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has

invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for

pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America,

with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Lynchburg Humane Society is part of more than $15M in investments recently

announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to

create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco

Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving

change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a

national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for

lost pets.”

“This investment from Petco Love is truly lifesaving for the pets who need our help. This generous

support means that the Lynchburg Humane Society can continue and grow important programs, such as

saving pets at risk of euthanasia in other communities, as well as help keep pets in their homes where

they belong by providing their families with the resources they need. We are extremely grateful for this

investment from Petco Love and look forward to saving many more lives thanks to their support” said Jill

Mollohan, Associate Director.

Lynchburg Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that helps pets in need through sheltering,

adoption, education, spay/neuter, and community outreach serving Lynchburg, VA, and beyond. Last

year, our Lynchburg Center for Pets cared for 3,811 pets and 93% of the pets went to new or existing

homes, 885 pets were brought to safety to LHS from other shelters, and our regional spay/neuter clinic

performed over 6,500 spay/neuter surgeries.

For more information about Lynchburg Humane Society, visit www.lynchburghumane.org. Learn more

about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

About Lynchburg Humane Society

For over seventy years, the Lynchburg Humane Society has operated as a private, non-profit

organization, caring for lost and homeless pets. Last year, our Lynchburg Center for Pets cared for 3,811

pets and 93% of the pets went to new or existing homes. We are a 501c3, as well as a No Kill Humane

Society, where we firmly believe that no healthy or treatable pet should be euthanized. By operating the

public shelter for the City of Lynchburg, we accept the lost or unwanted pets surrendered to us from

those communities. We help pets at risk for euthanasia at other shelters by transferring them into our

care. Last year, 885 pets were brought to safety at LHS from other shelters. We accept those that are

easily adoptable as pets, as well as those that need special nurturing from abusive or neglectful

experiences. Along with our Center for Pets, we also have a regional spay/neuter clinic which performs

over 6,000 spay/neuter surgeries annually It is the help of the community that makes our life-saving

programs possible.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer,

stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal

welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped

find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets,

and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare

partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow

on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day