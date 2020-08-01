Lynchburg Humane Society welcomes cats & kittens saved from Hurricane Ian

The Lynchburg Humane Society has welcomed 20 cats and kittens from shelters in Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian. They had been in shelters waiting for adoption when the storm hit. The cats and kittens are being examined today, and all will be available for adoption. Their photos will be at lynchburghumane.org

Here is more information from the Lynchburg Humane Society :

— Lynchburg Humane Society has welcomed 20 cats and kittens saved from shelters in

Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian. These cats and kittens were existing shelter pets waiting for

adoption when the storm hit. Shelters that are affected by natural disasters not only have to worry about

damage and safety, but they often are overwhelmed with caring for pets that are lost during the storm.

Transferring existing shelter pets to safety helps alleviate the pressure on the staff of those shelters while

also making space for the lost pets.

“When disasters hit that affect both humans and pets alike we always try to help as much as we can”

said Development and Communications Manager, Claire LeFew, “It’s because of our wonderful,

supportive community that we’re able to help shelters affected by Hurricane Ian and welcome these cats

to Lynchburg to find their new families.”

These cats and kittens will receive their first examinations this afternoon as well as cozy beds to

decompress from a long journey. All cats saved from Hurricane Ian will have a special frame on their

profile photos on LHS’s website to indicate they are one of the cats saved from down south. LHS

encourages anyone interested in adopting one of these precious cats to keep an eye on their website and

social media for updates. Adoptable pets can be viewed on their website www.lynchburghumane.org

under the “ADOPT” tab. For questions about any specific pets, interested adopters can reach out to their

adoptions team at adoption@lynchburghumane.org.