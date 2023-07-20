Lynchburg K9 helps arrest man wanted in three counties

A suspected drug dealer who was wanted in three counties is behind bars, thanks to some help from a Lynchburg Police Dog. Last Thursday afternoon, Lynchburg police arrested 36-year-old Charles Johnson coming out of a store on Wards Road. Police canine Kairos alerted his handler to the scent of narcotics in Johnson’s vehicle, where police found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cash. Johnson is being held without bond.





Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LPD Violent Crime Response Team and K9 Seize Narcotics

LYNCHBURG, Va. — With assistance from the Lynchburg Police Department’s K9 unit, the Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT) seized 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine in the 3000 block of Wards Road.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 5:06 p.m. VCRT officers responded to the parking lot of a store on Wards Rd. after receiving a report that a wanted man was inside. Officers took Charles Johnson (36) of Campbell County into custody as soon as he exited the store. Johnson was wanted out of Bedford, Campbell, and Amherst Counties.

Johnson and his vehicle were searched with the help of LPD Canine, Kairos. Kairos alerted his handler to the scent of narcotics in the vehicle and the following was seized:

9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine

1.3 ounces of heroin/powdered fentanyl

865 dollars

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

