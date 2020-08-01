Lynchburg man arrested after guns, drugs seized from home

A Lynchburg man is behind bars after a drug bust last week at the end of an 8-month investigation by Lynchburg police. Police searched a home in the 5000 block of Hines Circle and seized Over ½ pound of Fentanyl, a few pounds of Marijuana, 3 firearms, and more than $13,000 cash. 23-year-old Demontae Mays is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, and police say more charges will follow.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Guns and Drugs seized in the 5000-block of Hines Circle

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is committed to reducing violent crime in Lynchburg by partnering with our community and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

On April 20, 2023, a search warrant was served as part of an eight-month-long investigation into a residence in the 5000 block of Hines Circle. Multiple guns and drugs were seized from the residence and a man was taken into custody. The warrant was executed with help from the LPD Tactical Unit, Violent Crime Response Team, the K9 Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Field Operations Bureau, and the Intel Unit.

During a search of the residence, the following items were seized:

Over ½ pound of Fentanyl

A few pounds of Marijuana

3 firearms

Over $13,000 in US Currency

Demontae Mays (23) of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm, while in possession of a felony narcotic

Additional charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.