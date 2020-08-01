Lynchburg man behind bars after assault at carwash

A Lynchburg man is behind bars on numerous charges after a malicious wounding at the Cardinal Carwash on Sheffield Drive yesterday afternoon. Callers told police a man was being assaulted by three other men at the car wash. Police chased the suspect’s vehicle to Lakeside Drive where 32-year-old Corderro Montez Rucker was arrested.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred at the Cardinal Carwash, 1003 Sheffield Drive, this afternoon.

On November 29, 2022, at 1:40 p.m., LPD officers responded to the Cardinal Car Wash for a reported fight-in-progress. Callers indicated one male was being assaulted by three other males at the car wash.

Within minutes of the initial call, officers arriving on scene observed one of the alleged suspects leaving the scene in a black Mercedes sedan. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the Mercedes when the vehicle fled. A vehicle pursuit ensued, later coming to an end when the driver stopped the vehicle in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive.

The operator of the Mercedes was identified as Corderro Montez Rucker, 32, of Lynchburg. Rucker was arrested without incident and transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

Driving without a license

Eluding Police (misdemeanor)

Assault by Mob

Malicious Wounding

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

The identities of the other two alleged suspects are not know, at this time. It was reported that they fled the scene in a silver sedan.



The adult male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer N.C. Ruble at 434-473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.



