Lynchburg man charged in fatal hit and run

A Lynchburg man is charged with a fatal a hit and run on Route 29 in Campbell County Saturday night. It happened just after 8:30. Police say 23-year-old Lorenzo M. Pryor of Richmond, was sideswiped by a car driven by 22-year-old Brandon M. Payne of Lynchburg. Pryor’s car left the road and overturned several times. He was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say Payne stopped for a moment and then continued south on Route 29. State police located that car several hours later. Payne is charged with hit-and-run.