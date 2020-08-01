Lynchburg man charged with arson in dumpster fires

A Lynchburg man is charged with arson in a series of dumpster fires in the Old Forest Road area last Friday. Authorities say 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves set fire to dumpsters at four businesses in the Forest Hills area. Graves was spotted walking in the area Sunday afternoon and was detained by a Lynchburg police officer. It was later determined he matched the description of the suspect seen in security camera footage from at least two of the businesses. Damage to the dumpsters is estimated to be around $1,000 each.