Lynchburg man charged with child pornography

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) concluded a months-long child pornography investigation today, with the arrest of a Lynchburg resident.

This investigation began after LPD received cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a referral from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tips alleged that a Lynchburg resident was accessing and viewing illicit material online.

The investigation continued as detectives served a search warrant on November 3, 2022, in the 1200-block of Commerce Street. This was a collaborative effort, led by LPD’s digital forensic section with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On December 20, 2022, LPD detectives arrested the suspect, identified as Joseph S. Campbell, 44, of Lynchburg without incident in the 200-block of 8th Street.

Campbell was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography, 18.2-374.1:1 – 10 counts

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. J.H. Bragg at (434) 455-6123 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.