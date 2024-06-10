Lynchburg man charged with malicious wounding in stabbing incident

Lynchburg, VA – On June 10, 2024, at 2:08 a.m., Lynchburg Police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 1300 block of Fort Manor Drive. When officers arrived on scene, a male suspect was actively attacking an adult female victim with a knife. Despite the ongoing assault upon their arrival, the male surrendered the weapon and was taken into custody without further incident.

The offender was identified as Shaquielle O’Neil Booker, age 30, from Lynchburg, VA.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was promptly attended to by Lynchburg Fire Department personnel. She is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.

Shaquielle O’Neil Booker has been charged with the following:

Malicious Wounding

Breaking and Entering

Violation of a Protective Order

Commit Assault & Battery upon a person protected by a Protective Order

He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.