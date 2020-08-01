Lynchburg man charged with murder after Dollar General shooting

he Lynchburg Police Department has charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at Dollar General this afternoon. The victim, Trevor Keith Weeks (28), of Huddleston, was shot multiple times during an altercation in front of the store on Boonsboro Road. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Caleb Lamar Spinner (22), of Lynchburg, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with the following:

Murder in the 2 nd degree

degree Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge of a firearm in a public place

Spinner was transported to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

The 22-year-old suspect, identified as Caleb Spinner, left the crime scene but was brought back by his grandmother, according to a Facebook Live he posted.

Just before he was arrested, Spinner repeatedly said he was the shooter but claimed his actions were in self-defense.