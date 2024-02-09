Lynchburg man charged with murder in weekend shooting

A Lynchburg man is charged with 2nd degree murder after a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened in the 26-hundred block of Morson Street. Police say 34-year-old Dabney Thomas Jr fatally shot 62-year-old Carroll Mack. Thomas is being held without bond.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 2600-block of Morson Street.

On February 09, 2024, at 3:31 p.m., officers responded to the 2600-block of Morson Street for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered one adult male victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until Lynchburg Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Lynchburg General Hospital. The male victim was identified as Carroll Mack, 62, of Lynchburg. Despite life-saving efforts, Mack did not survive. The suspect was described as a slender black male, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

The LPD Forensics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate this incident.

As a result of the investigation, Dabney Thomas Jr, 34, of Lynchburg, was charged with the following:

18.2-32 Second Degree Murder

18.2-56.1 Reckless Handling of a Firearm

18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

18.2-280 Discharge a Firearm in the City Limits