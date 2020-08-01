Lynchburg man charged with murder of his 2-month old daughter

The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man for the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

On January 18, at 5:17 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire Department were called to McCausland Ridge Apartments, 2075 Langhorne Road, in reference to an infant with breathing problems. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures on scene before transporting the child to Lynchburg General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

After a thorough investigation, the father of the child, William James Smith, 19, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond.

There were no other children in the home.