A Lynchburg homeowner could face a court challenge over his Christmas lights. Jason Brown has put up his display on Old Boonsboro Road for 14 years; he says it’s a hit with family and friends, but a week ago he received a letter from his neighbor’s attorney threatening to take him to court if he doesn’t take it down. Brown says that’s not going to happen.

Brown has started an online petition on Change.org which so far has more than 55-hundred signatures to support him if the case goes to court.