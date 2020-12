A Lynchburg homeowner could face a court challenge over his Christmas lights. Jason Brown has put up his display on Old Boonsboro Road for 14 years; he says it’s a hit with family and friends, but a week ago he received a letter from his neighbor’s attorney threatening to take him to court if he doesn’t take it down. Brown has started a change.org petition which has more than 5500 signatures. He spoke about it on the Morningline: