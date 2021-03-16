Lynchburg man faces charges after Cabell Street shooting

A Lynchburg man is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after a shooting in the 500 block of Cabell Street Monday night. It happened shortly after 9:30. Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and shots were fired into vehicles as well. 19-year-old Brent Jaylen Moses of Lynchburg is charged with attempted second degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

For Immediate Release: March 16, 2021

Malicious Wounding on Cabell Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man after a shooting on Cabell Street last night.

On March 15, 2021 at 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 500-block of Cabell Street for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding. When officers arrived on scene, they eventually found one male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Additional shots also were fired into vehicles in the area.

As a result of this incident, Brent Jaylen Moses, 19, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

