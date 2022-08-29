Lynchburg man faces charges after chase in Bedford County

A Lynchburg man faces numerous charges after leading authorities on a chase in Bedford County earlier this week. Late Monday night, deputies went to Planters Drive in Huddleston for a truck blocking the roadway. They discovered that an assault and property damage had occurred. Authoriies say 53-year-old Steven Harold Behnke then led deputies on a lengthy pursuit from Huddleston to the the town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He’s charged with eluding police, driving under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage.

Here is the entire news release from Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was identified as Steven Harold Behnke, 53 years of age from Lynchburg Va. Behnke was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. Behnke is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Amherst Facility without bond. I would like to also thank the Virginia State Police, Bedford County Dispatch, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Town of Bedford Police Department for their assistance in this incident.

Sheriff Mike Miller