Lynchburg man faces gun, drug and child endangerment charges

A Lynchburg man faces numerous gun, drug, and child endangerment charges after Lynchburg Police and US Marshals searched his apartment last month. 23-year-old Shytrez T. Robey was wanted on outstanding warrants. When police searched his Timber Court apartment, they found a loaded handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana, enough oxycodone to distribute, ecstasy, and cash. He’s also charged with leaving a gun accessible to a child. Robey was arrested without incident and is now being held without bond.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Search Warrant Leads to Firearm and Drug Seizure

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) in partnership with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) apprehended a wanted man and served a search warrant on October 26, 2023.

Shytrez T. Robey (23) of Lynchburg was taken into custody at an apartment on Timber Court in Lynchburg without incident. Robey was wanted on outstanding warrants for Eluding Police and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana. A search warrant was obtained for his residence and the following items were seized: one loaded handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana, a distributable amount of oxycodone, ecstasy, and cash. Robey was also arrested on the following new charges as a result of the firearm and drug seizures:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance

Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than one pound of Marijuana while in Possession of a Firearm

Child Endangerment

Leaving a Firearm Accessible to a Juvenile

Robey was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

LPD would like to thank the USMS for their assistance in this case.

Anyone who has information on firearm-related criminal activity or the distribution of drugs within our community is encouraged to call LPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit at 434-455-6049 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.