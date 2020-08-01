Lynchburg man killed in Amherst County crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Amherst County. The single-vehicle crash appears to have happened early Sunday morning (July 17, 2022) in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway.

A 2000 Nissan Maxima had been traveling west on Richmond Highway/Route 60 when it ran off the left side of the highway and went down a steep embankment, where it struck several trees. The driver, Damien M. Waugh, 22, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police were notified of the crash at approximately 8:04 a.m. Sunday, when a passerby on Route 60 spotted the crashed vehicle.