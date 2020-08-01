Lynchburg man killed in collision with tractor-trailer

At 6:41 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 25), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 just north of Route 747.

A 2014 Volkswagen Golf was traveling south on Route 29 when it traveled into a median cut-through and into the northbound lanes where it was struck by an oncoming 1999 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Connor B. McKinney, 27, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Stephanie A. Hooker, 32, of Climax, N.C., was uninjured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.