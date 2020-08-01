Lynchburg man killed in Thanksgiving Day pedestrian accident

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a Thanksgiving Day crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 3:01 p.m., officers were called to Linkhorne Road at Circle Road for a report of a individual who was injured in the roadway. 90-year-old Paul Royer of Lynchburg was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Pedestrian Killed after Crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian today.

On November 26, 2020 at 3:01 p.m., officers responded to Linkhorne Road at Circle Road for a report of a individual who was injured in the roadway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Paul Royer, 90, of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.