Lynchburg man on the run after fleeing from police

Lynchburg Police are looking for a wanted man who fled from them early this morning. 46-year-old Sherman A. Morris was wanted for numerous charges that included possession of a Firearm and/or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. When police tried to arrest him outside the 7-11 on Fort Avenue around 3:30 this morning, he drove away toward downtown after hitting a parked car and a police car. Sherman was driving a red Nissan Xterra with Virginia tags. If you see him, you should call 9-1-1.
Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:
LPD Seeking Wanted Man after Crash and Pursuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for Sherman A. Morris (46) of Lynchburg after he fled officers early this morning.
At approximately 3:27 a.m. LPD officers identified Morris who was a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra that was parked at the 7-Eleven on Fort Avenue (VA tag TZT-2847).
When LPD officers attempted to take him into custody, Morris resisted arrest, got in the driver’s seat, and fled in the Nissan SUV after hitting a parked car and an LPD Police Vehicle. Morris fled north towards downtown on Fort Avenue and has not been located.
Morris was originally wanted for Contempt of Court/Failure to Appear, Possession of a Firearm and/or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Trespassing, and Petit Larceny.
The following charges were obtained as a result of today’s incident:
- Three Counts of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
- Grand Larceny of a Vehicle
- Felony Property Damage
- Felony Elude Police
- Obstruction of Justice
- Driving While Revoked
The LPD is actively seeking Morris and the red Nissan Xterra. If either Morris or the vehicle is observed, do not approach and call 9-1-1. Tips can be anonymously reported through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.
Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.
