Lynchburg man on the run after fleeing from police

LPD Seeking Wanted Man after Crash and Pursuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for Sherman A. Morris (46) of Lynchburg after he fled officers early this morning.

At approximately 3:27 a.m. LPD officers identified Morris who was a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra that was parked at the 7-Eleven on Fort Avenue (VA tag TZT-2847).

When LPD officers attempted to take him into custody, Morris resisted arrest, got in the driver’s seat, and fled in the Nissan SUV after hitting a parked car and an LPD Police Vehicle. Morris fled north towards downtown on Fort Avenue and has not been located.

Morris was originally wanted for Contempt of Court/Failure to Appear, Possession of a Firearm and/or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Trespassing, and Petit Larceny.

The following charges were obtained as a result of today’s incident:

Three Counts of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Grand Larceny of a Vehicle

Felony Property Damage

Felony Elude Police

Obstruction of Justice

Driving While Revoked

The LPD is actively seeking Morris and the red Nissan Xterra. If either Morris or the vehicle is observed, do not approach and call 9-1-1. Tips can be anonymously reported through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

###

