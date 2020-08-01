Lynchburg man sentenced for 2019 shooting

A Lynchburg man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for an April 2019 shooting. Prosecutors say Leon Rose got into an argument with someone at a party hosted at Rose’s home on Norwood Street in Lynchburg. The victim got into his car with the friend and planned to leave, but Mr. Rose came outside onto his front porch with a pistol and fired several shots into the car where one bullet struck the victim in the leg. Rose was convicted malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Here is the entire news release from the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office:

LEON RUFUS ROSE SENTENCED TO 9 ACTIVE YEARS FOR

CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN APRIL 13, 2019 SHOOTING

On July 15, 2021, Leon Rufus Rose was sentenced on charges stemming from an April

13, 2019 shooting. Rose was convicted of Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm During the

Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon at an April 27, 2021

bench trial.

The court sentenced Rose to a total of 18 years with 9 years suspended and 9 years to

serve. The breakdown of the sentences are as follows: 10 years with 9 suspended on the charge

of Malicious Wounding, 3 years on the charge of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony,

and 5 years for the charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon. Eight years

of this sentence constitutes mandatory minimum time.

On the night of April 13, 2019, the victim and a friend were at a party hosted by Leon

Rose at Rose’s home on Norwood Street in the City of Lynchburg. The friend and Rose got into

an argument at the party which caused the victim to guide the friend away from the house to

deescalate the situation. The victim got into his car with the friend and planned to leave. While

the victim and friend prepared to drive away Mr. Rose came outside onto his front porch with a

pistol and fired several shots into the car where one bullet struck the victim in the leg.

City of Lynchburg police officers responded to the house on Norwood and discovered

several spent 9mm shell casings around the front porch and located a loaded Taurus 9mm inside

the home. Mr. Rose was later taken into custody and a search of his person incident to arrest

revealed a loaded firearm magazine that matched the seized Taurus pistol.

Rose was interviewed by Detectives J. Tucker and C. Davis with the Lynchburg Police

Department after his arrest. Mr. Rose admitted to handling the Taurus pistol but denied shooting

at anyone. A gunshot residue test examined by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science

proved the presence of gunshot residue on Rose’s hands consistent with having fired a gun.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress and

the defense attorney for Leon Rufus Rose was Carlos Hutcherson.