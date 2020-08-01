Lynchburg man sentenced for child pornography

JEFFREY ELLIOTT KINCAID CONVICTED OF FORTY-SIX COUNTS

OF POSSESSING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

On December 2, 2020, Judge F. Patrick Yeatts of the Lynchburg Circuit Court sentenced Jeffrey Elliott Kincaid on charges of one count of Possession of Child Pornography – First Offense, and forty-six counts of Possession of Child Pornography – Second or Subsequent Offense. After viewing a pre-sentence investigation, sentencing guidelines, and a psycho-sexual evaluation of the defendant, Judge Yeatts sentenced Kincaid to forty-six years of incarceration, with twenty years to serve. Additionally, the judge imposed 30 months of supervised probation and 25 years of good behavior.

Kincaid previously entered guilty pleas to the 47 felony offenses that stemmed from a January 19, 2018 cybertip sent to Detective Kevin Poindexter of the Lynchburg Police Department from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that had been routed through the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip stated that a picture of a female, nude from the waist down, was posted on a message board site. The post had a caption describing the girl as the seventeen-year-old daughter of the author of the post, and detailed sexual abuse that the author allegedly perpetrated on the girl while she was unconscious.

Detective Poindexter traced the post to the residence of Jeffrey Kincaid in the City of Lynchburg using his IP address. The detective used the information to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Kincaid admitted on the scene that he had posted the image on the message board while intoxicated. He said the caption was a fabricated statement and the girl was actually nineteen in the photo. Officers seized electronic devices from the home for forensic analysis. After analyzing only twenty-percent of the storage space on the devices, Detective Poindexter found over 5000 images of child sexual abuse. Many of the images depicted children approximately 6 to 8 years old.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer S. Bennett. The defense attorney for Jeffrey Kincaid was Lynchburg Public Defender Aaron Boone.

