Lynchburg man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug and firearms offenses

A Lynchburg man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for numerous drug and firearms offenses. The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office released the judge’s sentence today for Tarius Terrell Moore. Prosecutors say the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force raided Moore’s Early Street home in December 2019 looking for stolen goods out of Apomoattox County. They found numerous items including a 9mm handgun in the couch cushions where a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old girl were sitting, a Pringles can with over 52 grams of cocaine and $4000 in cash inside, and firearms that were stolen out of Amherst County. Moore will have to serve a minimum of 10 years of his 11- year sentence.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison:

March 17, 2021

TARIUS TERRELL MOORE SENTENCED TO 11 YEARS

FOR DRUG AND FIREARMS OFFENSES

On December 3, 2019, officers with the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of Tarius Terrell Moore at 1211 Early St. in Lynchburg, VA for stolen goods out of Appomattox County. Moore was at home with his family when officers arrived. Suspected marijuana and numerous firearms found in the home prompted the execution of a second search warrant. Law enforcement officers found 7 firearms and various ammunition throughout the house including a 9mm handgun in the couch cushions where girls aged 7 years-old and 2 years-old were sitting. In the kitchen, over 10 ounces of marijuana was found in a bottom cabinet inside a bag with ammunition, on the kitchen counter was found a digital scale and “spice” or imitation marijuana, and on top of the fridge was located a Pringles can with over 52 grams of cocaine and $4000 in cash inside. When interviewed by law enforcement, Moore stated the guns and drugs were his. Of the firearms found, 3 were reported stolen out of Amherst County.

Moore was tried by a judge in the Lynchburg Circuit Court on July 23, 2020. He was found guilty of 4 felonies: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Between 1 Ounce to 5 Pounds of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm While Possessing Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon. On March 10, 2021, the court sentenced Moore to 5 years to serve on each offense for a total of 20 years with 9 years suspended resulting in 11 years to serve. Both firearms offenses carry a 5 year mandatory minimum which means 10 years of his 11 year sentence is a mandatory minimum period of incarceration. Moore must submit to 18 months of supervised probation upon his release and remain of good behavior for 20 years.

This case was prosecuted by Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. The defense attorney for Tarius Moore was Chuck Felmlee.

