Lynchburg man shot multiple times on Broadway Street

Lynchburg police say man was shot multiple times last night during an incident in the 1800-Block of Broadway Street just before 10 o’clock last night. Police say the man was standing outside of his residence when he was shot multiple times. He was treated by medics at the scene and taken to the hospital; no word on his condition. Police don’t have any suspects.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred in the 1800-Block of Broadway Street.

On January 5th, 2023, at 9:53 p.m., LPD officers were called to the 1800-Block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been struck by gunfire.

The initial investigation indicates that the adult male victim was standing outside of his residence when shots were fired. The victim was struck numerous times. The victim was treated by medics and then transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.