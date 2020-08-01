Lynchburg man wanted for exposing himself to women

Lynchburg Police are asking for help from the community in locating a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.  Police say 36-year-old Eric Lee Brown exposed himself to women while in public on three separate occasions last month:  

During each incident, Brown left the scene before police arrived. He may be driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen SUV with Virginia tag USY-7589. The public is urged to call 911 if Eric Brown or the Volkswagen are located.  