Lynchburg man wanted for exposing himself to women

Lynchburg Police are asking for help from the community in locating a man who is wanted for indecent exposure. Police say 36-year-old Eric Lee Brown exposed himself to women while in public on three separate occasions last month:

February 27 at U-Haul on Timberlake Road

February 7 at K9 Cloud Nine on Memorial Avenue

February 3 at Wells Management on Murrell Road

During each incident, Brown left the scene before police arrived. He may be driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen SUV with Virginia tag USY-7589. The public is urged to call 911 if Eric Brown or the Volkswagen are located.